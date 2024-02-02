Judiciary Has Proven Judgement Not For Sale – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri stated on Friday that the Nigerian judiciary has exhibited significant integrity, reassuring Nigerians that monetary considerations do not influence judgements.

Speaking to journalists at the Yola International Airport upon his return to Adamawa after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday, which upheld his election, Fintiri expressed confidence in the judiciary’s decisions based on his personal experiences.

“I have never lost faith in the judiciary. They have been standing firm and doing their job. They have never allowed judgement to be on the shelf like Hudu Ari did under INEC,” Fintiri said.

In mentioning Hudi Ari, the governor was referring to the state resident electoral officer who was suspended after prematurely declaring a winner for the election in March 2023 before all results were fully collated.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court deemed Hudu’s actions as criminal because he lacked the authority to declare a winner, being that he was not the designated returning officer for the election.

After prematurely declaring a winner in the election, Hudu announced Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as Governor Fintiri’s strongest opponent.

Following this declaration, rumours circulated that Hudu had accepted N2 billion to unlawfully announce a victor in an election that had not concluded.