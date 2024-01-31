Fintiri, Deputy React As Supreme Court Delivers Final Judgment On Adamawa Governorship Dispute

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has praised the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed him as the authentic state governor.

Governor Fintiri, in his reaction, called on opposition parties and members to join him in the task of moving the state forward.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment on Wednesday, affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the Governor of Adamawa State.

The decision, delivered by Justice John Okoro, dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Aisha Dahiru.

Recall that the Supreme Court last week reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by Binani and APC.

The decision was made by a five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro after hearing arguments from the parties involved in the case.

The five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro on Wednesday concluded that Dahiru’s appeal lacked merit.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the pronouncement by the apex court, Fintiri, who addressed journalists in Abuja, thanked the people of Adamawa state who stood for him from the tribunal stage to the latest and final judgment.

On her part, the deputy governor, Kaletapwa Farauta, who spoke to newsmen at her office in Yola, said it is now time to face governance in earnest.

She said: “The Supreme Court has brought things to rest. It is time for ernest governance. This state is ours. We call on all citizens, including all who contested with us, to let’s put our heads together with government to bring development to our people. We are one big family.”