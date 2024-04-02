Kidnapper Arrested In Adamawa During Ransom Collection

Advertisement

A suspected kidnapper named Roland Raymond has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command.

The police command announced the development in a statement released on its X handle.

Naija News understands that Raymond, who resides in Detti village, Ganye Local Government Area, was captured trying to receive a ransom.

The police in Adamawa further stated that the 32-year-old suspect was caught with the assistance of local hunters.

Advertisement

The statement read, “The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Roland Raymond, 32 years, a resident of Detti village, Ganye LGA, for the offence of criminal intimidation associated with kidnapping.

“The suspect was arrested following a report by Alhaji Yahaya Congo and Abraham Paul, who stated that the suspect called them via phone and demanded the sum of N600,000 risk being kidnapped.

“Upon receipt of the complaints, the police in Ganye Division, in collaboration with hunters, swiftly mobilised and arrested the suspect at the point of collecting the demanded money.

Advertisement

“The suspect will be charged to court after investigation.”

Naija News understands that this marks the second occasion within two months where security personnel have apprehended kidnappers during the ransom collection process.

In February, soldiers from 93 Battalion, part of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, captured a suspected infamous female kidnapper, Janet Igohia, in Taraba state under similar circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the troops, Igohia was taken into custody while attempting to retrieve a ransom that had been paid by the family members of a kidnapped individual in Taraba.