NEDC To Distribute 300,000 Bags Of Rice (See Other Items)

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), in response to the escalating cost of living and the increase in food prices across the country, has announced plans to commence immediate distribution of food and essential items to residents of the North East region.

The initiative, unveiled by the Chairman of the NEDC Board, Maj Gen Paul Tarfa (rtd), on Thursday in Abuja, aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts under President Bola Tinubu to alleviate Nigerians’ economic challenges.

The distribution program targets the states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, and Bauchi, aiming to reach families struggling with the rising costs of basic necessities.

The NEDC has pledged to distribute 300,000 bags of rice, 200,000 cartons of spaghetti and macaroni, 100,000 cartons of sugar, and 100,000 bags of branded mats.

The relief package includes 100,000 branded blankets, 100,000 sets of men’s clothing (shedda), 100,000 women’s wrappers, 100,000 pieces of children’s clothing, and 100,000 cartons of vegetable oil.

During the announcement, Gen. Tarfa, accompanied by the NEDC’s Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, also highlighted the Commission’s commitment to completing over 600 development projects currently underway in the region.

This includes finishing all ongoing road projects and the construction of 500 housing units intended for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Moreover, the NEDC has embarked on an innovative approach to transportation within the six states of the North East zone by procuring and deploying an unspecified number of e-vehicles.

This initiative aims to reduce transportation fares and generate employment opportunities for the region’s youth.