JUST IN: Taraba Traditional Ruler Shot Dead Inside His Palace

The traditional ruler of Sansani chiefdom in the Gassol local government area of Taraba state, Alhaji Abdulmutalib Jankada, has been reportedly shot dead.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday morning revealed that Jankada was killed by some armed individuals who forcefully entered his palace on Thursday night.

Daily Trust quoted eyewitnesses to have reported that the assailants arrived in Sansani town on motorcycles and discreetly made their way into the palace to carry out their deadly mission.

The gunmen specifically targeted the room where the monarch was present, firing multiple shots at him before taking his phones.

Regrettably, the monarch lost his life instantly, catching the palace guards and family members off guard.

Musa Sansani, a resident of Sansani town, mentioned that they heard gunshots but were unaware that they originated from the palace.

“The late chief told us Yesterday that he was travelling to Ibbi for the Nwonyo Fishing Festival, which is taking place on Friday and Saturday. We never knew the Chief did not travel Yesterday evening, so when we heard the gunshots, we did not suspect it was inside the palace,” he told reporters.

The assailants were said to have departed the town without making a sound after assassinating the ruler.

It was his spouse who reportedly discovered his lifeless body in his chamber, prompting her to raise the alarm that drew the attention of the entire populace in the town as well as neighbouring chiefdoms.

“We are mourning and the late chief will be buried after Friday prayers,” Sansani said

Naija News understands that the deceased monarch was kidnapped on the Jalingo-Wukari road two years ago, and a ransom was given before he was freed.

The latest incident adds to the count of traditional rulers who have been murdered by armed individuals in the state, totalling around seven in recent years.