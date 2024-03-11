Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers With AK-47 Rifle In Adamawa

The Adamawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of two individuals believed to be involved in kidnapping activities.

The arrest, as reported on Monday, was made possible through a joint effort with local hunters.

According to a statement released by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, the police and hunters swiftly acted on the provided information and successfully captured the two suspects.

Naija News learnt that the duo have been on the wanted list of the command for allegedly kidnapping Saddam Ahmadu from Belel in Maiha Local Government Area and Buba Adamu from Shani LGA in Borno State.

The suspects, identified as Ahmed Muhammad, aged 37 and residing in Song LGA; and Muhammed Haruna, aged 25 and residing in Jambutu, Yola North LGA, were found and arrested in Ngurore, Yola South LGA, after receiving a ransom of N4,700,000 from the victims’ families.

The authorities reported that the suspects were found in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle along with 25 rounds of live ammunition.

Additionally, the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, praised the Police Crack Squad and local hunters for their effective community policing efforts, which led to the successful operation.

Meanwhile, a combined team of the Nigerian Police and Vigilante group has rescued four persons abducted in Anambra State.

The rescue occurred during a shootout between the suspects and the security operatives on Friday along Amagu Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area as they attempted to flee the State.

Anambra police spokesperson Ikenga Tochukwu issued a statement on Saturday containing the information.

The PPRO reported that upon encountering the patrol team, the gang opened fire but was overpowered by the superior firepower of the police vigilante.

Among the gang’s three vehicles, two were disabled during the operation, resulting in multiple suspects fleeing with injuries.

He said: “The gang opened fire sporadically on sighting the patrol team but later bowed to police-vigilante superior firepower.

“Two of the three vehicles the gang operated with were demobilised, while some of the gang escaped in the third vehicle, and others fled into the bush on foot with bullet wounds.

“One pump action gun was recovered during the encounter. Also recovered were two SUVs – one 2017 edition Toyota Highlander with Reg No. Abuja GWA 141 KZ, and one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with Registration Number Anambra AGU 242 NQ.

“Four abducted victims were rescued unhurt from the gang. Preliminary debriefing to ascertain circumstances of their abduction are ongoing and preliminary enquiry revealed that the number plates on the Mercedes Benz SUV were issued to a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle.”