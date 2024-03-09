Police, Vigilante Clash With Kidnappers In Anambra, Rescue Four Abducted Victims

A combined team of the Nigerian Police and Vigilante group has rescued four persons abducted in Anambra State.

The rescue occurred during a shootout between the suspects and the security operatives on Friday along Amagu Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area as they attempted to flee the State.

Anambra police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, issued a statement on Saturday containing the information.

The PPRO reported that upon encountering the patrol team, the gang opened fire but was overpowered by the superior firepower of the police vigilante.

Among the gang’s three vehicles, two were disabled during the operation, resulting in multiple suspects fleeing with injuries.

He said: “The gang opened fire sporadically on sighting the patrol team but later bowed to police-vigilante superior firepower.

“Two of the three vehicles the gang operated with were demobilised, while some of the gang escaped in the third vehicle, and others fled into the bush on foot with bullet wounds.

“One pump action gun was recovered during the encounter. Also recovered were two SUVs – one 2017 edition Toyota Highlander with Reg No. Abuja GWA 141 KZ, and one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with Registration Number Anambra AGU 242 NQ.

“Four abducted victims were rescued unhurt from the gang. Preliminary debriefing to ascertain circumstances of their abduction are ongoing and preliminary enquiry revealed that the number plates on the Mercedes Benz SUV were issued to a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle.”

Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, commended the heroic rescue of the victims and the productive partnership between the Police and Vigilante groups throughout the State, directing the transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Awkuzu.