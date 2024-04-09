Butcher Stabs Wife To Death In Adamawa

Advertisement

A 33-year-old butcher, Ibrahim Abubakar, residing in Sabon Gari-Futy, Girei Local Government Area, Adamawa State, has been arrested by the state Police Command for stabbing his 25-year-old wife, Hajara Sa’adu, to death.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, made this known in a statement shared on the command’s X account on Tuesday.

Nguroje said the suspect killed his wife on Monday during a little argument after his phone was seized by the deceased.

The statement read, “The Adamawa State Police Command, on April 8 2024, apprehended a 33-year-old man for stabbing to death his 25-year-old wife, Hajara Sa’adu.

“The suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar, a butcher and resident of Sabon Gari-Futy in Girei Local Government Area subdued the deceased, by stabbing her severally with a sharp knife on her back thereby causing her severe injuries and left her in a pool of blood.

“The suspect brutally killed the deceased on April 8, 2024 at about 04:30 am, after he accused her of taking away his phone that led to little argument.

“The suspect was apprehended following the report made to the police by the father of the deceased and preliminary investigation conducted leading to the recovery of material evidence at the scene of the crime which is linked to him.

“Interestingly, the suspect voluntarily made a confessional statement, adding that he regretted killing the mother of their only child.”