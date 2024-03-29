Fire Outbreak At NNPC Mega Station In Adamawa (Video)

Advertisement

A massive fire outbreak has been reported at the NNPC Mega Station on Bank Road in Jimeta, located in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Naija News gathered the incident happened on Thursday night.

NNPC Gives Update On Price Of Petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has clarified that there is no reduction in the price of petrol and diesel across its filling stations nationwide.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the NNPCL, rumours regarding price changes for Petrol and Diesel at its service stations across the country are inaccurate. Therefore, the company urged Nigerians to dismiss the reports completely.

The statement from the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, follows earlier reports of a crash in the price of petrol.

The report claimed the NNPCL had crashed the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N640 per litre to N630 per litre.

It claimed the NNPCL had also disclosed plans to sell directly to independent marketers instead of first taking it to private depots so final consumers would also be able to buy at cheaper rates.

However, the NNPCL on Wednesday, said the earlier reports are false and misleading.

“The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country,” the statement reads.