Federal Govt Speaks On Return Of Fuel Subsidy

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), have said that claims alleging that fuel subsidy has been returned are false.

The government challenged those making the claims to provide proof that the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, had been returned.

They stressed that since President Bola Tinubu declared the end of the subsidy on petrol, the situation has remained so.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, stressed that fuel subsidy was a sensitive issue, but noted that the government had made its position known on the matter.

When Punch contacted Lokpobiri, his media aide, Nneamaka Okafor, provided a video clip where her boss reacted to the claims of the former Kaduna governor and marketers.

In the clip, Lokpobiri insisted that the petrol subsidy had ceased and urged those who alleged that the government was still subsidising the commodity to provide evidence and facts.

The minister said, “I don’t want to delve into that issue. It is a very sensitive issue. It is better we get all the facts. As far as I’m concerned, the President removed the subsidy and it remains removed till today. Anybody who is saying that subsidy is being paid, it is left for the person to bring the facts and then we will talk about them.”

Asked whether the price being paid for petrol currently is determined by market forces, the minister replied, “It may not be determined by market forces but let us deal with the price as it is today.

“Every government has a duty to do certain things, not only in the petroleum sector but in several other sectors, to be able to cushion the effect and burden on Nigerians.”