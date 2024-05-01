100 Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers For May, 2024

Happy New Month Wishes: happy new month to you, your friends and your family from Naija News Team.

Being a new day of a new month, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new month prayer points and messages you can send to friends, family members and loved ones.

1. This month shall favour everyone as we raise our hands up for the blessing of the Lord. Happy new month to you all.

2. I just want to quickly say happy new month; may you find whatever your heart desires achievable gradually.

3. Wishing you the most beautiful things in this new month as you aspire for the hope of God. May you be loved by everyone!

4. May the blessing of the Lord be blended with your success in life; I just want to make sure I say happy new month.

5. Lots of success comes when we less expected them. I pray that your success will locate you this month suddenly.

6. Wishing you a fantastic new month that will come with the remedy to your past pain. I ask the Lord to honour you beyond imagination.

7. May the success that has no bound locate you this new month to fulfil your entire heart desires. Happy new month.

8. Happy new month to all my good friends, I appreciate you for the entire support that you rendered to me.

9. Wishing you all the best on this earth as we make it to this new month. Remain blessed now and for the rest of your life.

10. In this beautiful new month, I am praying for lots of success in your life; may you find peace and success.

11. Wishing all my friends a wonderful new month. I am wishing you all the best in everything you are doing in this new month.

12. No matter what happens this new month, may the Lord remember you among the most blessed people ever!

13. I am wishing you the most beautiful things ever on earth as we celebrate the hope of a new month.

14 May you rise above every problem that sticks to your destiny; I just want to say happy new month my friend.

15 You are my best friend and I love to hear that from friends. Less I forget, may this new month bring love into your home!

16 May the Lord bless you with endless joy on this special month; as you look up to your daily need, I pray that your hands should reach them.

17. I just want to wish every one of you a beautiful, cute and awesome new month. Enjoy yourselves to the end.

18 My prayer is to see every happy this new month. May your days be crowned with lots of success and prosperity!

19 Giving thanks to the Almighty God who spared our lives up till this moment as we celebrate the new month success.

20 We pray that this new month brings lots of success into your world, and make you one of the happiest people.

21 This new month, may you soar on Eagle’s wings, riding above all the challenges of life. May the world witness the rising of your glory. May your enemies never be able to stop your shinning. Happy New Month to you.

22 Where Eagles fly, where greatness abound, where boundless love exists, that will be your abode this month. You will enjoy limitless testimonies. Happy New Month.

23 This is the first of better months for you. Henceforth, may you not know a better yesterday. May your path keep shining brighter and brighter. You will live fulfilled and your soul will be thoroughly satisfied. Happy New Month.

24 You won’t lack divine help and direction this month. When you call for one, thousands will fall at your feet. Everywhere you go, you will be celebrated. Have a beautiful month.

25 You will lend to many, you will not borrow from any. You will not know lack. The Lord will bless the works of your hand and make your way prosperous. Happy new month.

26 This new month, you will abide under the shadow of the Most High. You will be divinely protected and catered for. No harm shall come to you. No evil shall come near your dwelling. Happy New Month.

27 May each day of this month show forth the goodness of God in your life. May songs of praise flow ceaselessly from your lips. May month be your best yet. Happy New Month.

28 Every of your little efforts this month shall yield massive returns. Your massive efforts shall yield overflowing blessings. Your glory will shine for all to see. You will be celebrated in no small measure. Happy New Month.

29 In this new month, may you increase on all sides, may your heart leap like a well-fed kid in the fields. May you grow in leaps and bounds. There’s no dulling your shine, no holding you back. Have a beautiful month ahead.

30 As the month unfolds, may the Lord shine His light on every dark issue in your life. He will give you illumination and insight into every difficult situation. You will not walk in darkness. And it shall be well with you. Happy New Month.

31 This month, you shall possess the gate of your enemies. They will scramble at your feet begging for food. Your head will lifted high. Have a happy month.

32 There’s no looking back this month. It is forward ever…ahead ahead. May you attain unprecedented and unmatched heights of success. Happy New Month.

33 May each step you take this month lead you closer to the achievement of your dreams. May all your aspirations and desires see the light of the day. Happy New Month.

34 May this month leave you with pleasant memories that will last a lifetime. Happy New Month to you.

35 You shall be above always and never beneath. You shall be the head and not the tail. When others say there is a casting down, your testimony shall be that of a lifting up. It shall be well with you. Happy New Month.

36 Don’t let anything stop or hold you back this month. You are stronger than you think you are. You are bigger than your fears. Happy New Month.

37 Wrestle your fears to the ground. Fear is natural, use it as a weapon. Get over disappointments and everything holding you back. Happy New Month to you.

38 I believe in you. I believe in the power that is inherent in you. I believe you can succeed despite all odds. Go ahead and make us proud. Happy New Month.

39 May this month yield for you all the special blessings you deserve. May you have a fruitful one. Happy new month.

40 In this month, I declare that nothing will hold you back. Nothing will stop you from being what and where you want to be. Nothing will bar you from achieving your dreams and aspiration. You are a winner, this month and always. Happy new month.

41 When others say there is a casting down, this month you shall enjoy the lifting and the grace of God. Miracles and testimonies galore shall be your portion. Happy new month.

42 Throughout this month, may you wax stronger and better. May you enjoy vitality in your spirit, soul and body. May unusual inspiration distinguish and set you apart for greatness. Happy new month.

43 I really do hope that in this month you will find all the love and happiness you deserve. May all things work out in your favour. Do have a most pleasant month.

44 In this new month, goodness will be your companion. Success will be your umbrella. Blessings will seek you out and all round favour shall be yours. Happy New Month.

45 In place of judgment, may you find mercy. Instead of troubles, may your heart be at peace. May your life and home experience the unlimited, overwhelming love of the Lord. May this month be positively different for you. Happy New Month.

46 May you enjoy to fullness all of the blessings of this month. May you head not lack oil, may your barn not lack food. May your pockets never be empty. May you be supplied with everything you need to live a good life. Have a beautiful month.

47 Whatsoever you set your mind to achieve this month, go for it. The Lord will back you up and support you. You will succeed and never be put to shame. This month, you will celebrate and be celebrated. A happy new month to you.

48 As you travel through this month, may your journey in peace, love, joy and prosperity. May your light shine for all to see. Happy new month.

49 Here’s wishing you many beautiful more to come.

Welcome to a brand new month. I encourage you to put in your best this month. I challenge you to be resolved to excel. I believe in you and I do pray that the lines will fall in pleasant places for you.

50 Divine protection, divine direction, divine peace, mercy and guidance shall be your companion throughout this month. No weapon formed against you shall prosper. You will find reasons to smile every day of this month. Happy new month.

51. You won’t cease being the best for people around you this month and forever. A happy new month to you.

52. This month, and beyond, may you be the definition of God’s grace. Amen.

53. As you start this month, success shall be yours in all your endeavours. Happy new month, dear.

54. Your life shall not lack grace and mercy, this new month. A happy new month to you and yours.

55. You shall enjoy favour everywhere you turn to this month and throughout this year.

56. You shall greatly increase on every side this month. A happy new month to you.

57. All through this month, I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. A happy new month to you and yours.

58. Every step you take this month shall lead you to unspeakable testimonies, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

59. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you start this new month. Amen.

60. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams, and aspirations be unstoppable this month and beyond. A happy new month to you.

61. When this month ends, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! A happy new month to you from me.

62. This month, you shall be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Amen. Happy new month.

63. Stay permanently blessed and have a blissful month. It’s your month of joy. Happy new month, dear.

64. This month, the voice that parted the Red Sea shall make a way for you where you think there is no way. Happy new month, dear.

65. The Lord that brought water out of rock will open the doors of unimaginable blessings for you this month and beyond. A happy new month to you and your family.

66. By the grace of God, every unpleasant event shall answer to a miracle this month. Have a blessed month.

67. Among your peers, fresh testimonies shall be your portion this month. Enjoy every moment of the new month.

68. Accelerated favour shall locate you and irreversible success shall be your daily experience this month. Best of the month to you!

69. You shall laugh over every situation this month and tears of sorrow shall never drop from your eyes. Have a blessed month.

70. May God grant you the grace to overcome all reigning challenges in your life this month and beyond. Happy new month.

71. This month, those who present themselves as your friends but are deadly enemies shall be exposed & disgraced in Jesus name. Happy newest month.

72. As long as there’s God in heaven, this month shall be to your favour. Your family shall share in same. Happy new month.

73. Your life will always be peaceful and you shall be an example of all amazing things. Happy new month.

74. The door of goodness shall be opened for you and your family, this month and forever. A happy new month to you all.

75. Every satanic power trying to reorder your life this month shall be crushed by heavenly hosts. A victorious month ahead!

76. Every spirit working to re-position your destiny for evil this month shall perish by fire. Happy new month.

77. All your pending blessings shall be delivered to you this month in Jesus name. A testimony-filled month ahead!

78. This shall be your month of surprising testimonies, in Jesus name. A happy new month to you from me.

79. Let every challenge in your life begin to receive the attention of the King of Kings for divine intervention. So shall it be for you this month! Happy new month.

80. Your moment of struggles shall give way to seasons of laughter and so shall it be for you this month. A happy new month to you.

81. Whatever has made you wander around in the past months will turn around this month and make you a “wonder” to your generation. Happy new month.

82. Everywhere you go this month, may you enjoy divine favour in Jesus name. Enjoy it.

83. This new month, I pray you will be divinely connected for greater exploits in Jesus name. Happy new month.

84. As you start this month, may all ordinances and laws are written contrary to your destiny be shattered into pieces in Jesus name. A happy new month of victory.

85. By the Grace of God, all you have ever lost in times past will be restored to you this month. Be expectant! Happy new month.

86. This month, God will increase and multiply your harvest. You will testify to God’s goodness in all you do. A happy new month to you.

87. Throughout this month, you will testify overall situations by the power in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

88. Good things will not be scarce in your life throughout this month and beyond, in Jesus Mighty name. Happy new month.

89. As you start this new month, nothing will remove the radiant Glory of God over your life in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

90. As the Sun rises every morning, so shall your greatness emerge throughout this month and forever, in the same of Jesus. Happy new month.

91. From this month, the Almighty God will command the Heavens and the earth to act in your favour, in all you do. Happy new month.

92. For you and all yours, the glory of the latter months of this year shall be greater than the former, in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

93. This month, God will speak for you in every way and you shall testify to His Goodness. Happy new month.

94. Like never before, Heaven will open for your sake this month and blessings from above will locate you. A happy new month to you.

95. Whatever you say or do this month shall be seasoned with favour. Have a blessed month ahead.

96. God’s presence shall be your daily abode throughout this month. I wish you all the best of the month.

97. Throughout this month and beyond, no evil shall fall upon you and your family in Jesus name. All the best!

98. very power set to crumble your way and your household’s shall be shattered.

99. Under a divine declaration, begin to advance, begin to make it, begin to proceed as you begin this month. I wish you all the best.

100. Things of joy will not cease from your home this month, and throughout this year. A happy new month to you and your family.

