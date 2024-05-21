Pro-Fubara Lawmakers To Screen, Confirm Eight Commissioner-Nominees Today

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has forwarded a list of commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and approval.

Naija News reports that the eight nominees are scheduled to undergo screening today (Tuesday) at the House of Assembly situated inside the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In a letter dated 20th May 2024, the Assembly members loyal to the governor, through The assembly’s Clerk, Dr. G, N Gillis-West, invited the nominees to appear before the House.

According to the letter, the House, led by factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, is expected to screen the nominees by 10 a.m.

The letter, titled ‘Public Announcement,’ read, ‘The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation as members of the Rivers State Executive Council.”

The commissioner-nominees include Prince Charles Bekee, Collins Onunwo, Hon. Solomon Eke, Sir Dr. Peter Medee, Hon. Elloka Tasie Amadi, Hon. Basoene Joshua Benibo, Tabari Sydney Gbara and Dr Ovy Orliudeye Chinendum Chukuma.

Recall that some of the commissioners loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, resigned their positions following the breakdown of the President Bola Tinubu peace accord.

The commissioners are Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education) and Dr Gift Worlu (Housing), Auten Ben-Chioma (Environment), Mrs Inime Aguma (Social Welfare and Rehabilitation), Dr Jacobson Nbina (Transport), and Dr Gift Worlu (Housing).

The resignation of the five brings to nine the number of pro-Wike commissioners who had resigned from Fubara’s cabinet amid the deepening crisis between the two party leaders.

The pro-Wike commissioners’ resignations were contained in separate letters dated 15th May and addressed to Fubara through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

Their resignation came 24 hours after Fubara slammed his predecessor and estranged political godfather and accused him of leaving a huge debt burden for him.

See the letter below.