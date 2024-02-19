Dangote Cement Speaks On Its Truck Arrested By Army In Adamawa State

Dangote Cement has denied any form of wrongdoing following the interception and arrest of two of its trucks by operatives of the Nigerian Army in Adamawa State last week.

The company, in a statement by its spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, said the trucks were wrongfully arrested and have been later released.

Naija News recalls troops of the Nigerian Army last week Friday, intercepted two Dangote trucks laden with cement and three additional vehicles that were allegedly carrying prohibited goods to the Republic of Cameroon.

The security operatives said the trucks were arrested for suspicion of violating an executive order issued by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri which prohibits the transportation of building materials across the border via Adamawa routes.

However, the company said the goods being transported were not illegal, not meant for Cameroon, but were on their way from Obajana Cement Plant to Jamtari, Maiha Local Government, Adamawa State, based on a customer’s request.

Chiejina added that Dangote has a functional cement plant in Cameroun, and hence could not be attempting to export cement to the country.

He said that the two trucks were on their way to deliver products requested by a customer and wondered why the security agents would intercept and accuse them of attempting to divert their load to the Republic of Cameroun.

The company spokesperson said the two drivers arrested along with the trucks explained to the security operatives after their arrest and presented the way bills with them, but all these didn’t yield positive result.

The company statement said: “It was surprising that on their way to deliver the products to the stated address, the security agents on that particular route intercepted them at a village called Wurolabi.”

Chiejina narrated that company officials were later invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Adamawa State over the matter and had to show them the tracking movement of the trucks from the DCP Obajana to the last point where they were arrested by the soldiers, to convince them that the trucks were not crossing to the republic of Cameroon as was being wrongfully insinuated by some media.

“In the same vein, the Government of Adamawa State, in a press briefing with the Adamawa State Police Headquarters, also on Friday 16th Feb confirmed that both trucks were intended to deliver within the state and were escorted by police to deliver the products to the customer.”