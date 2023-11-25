Highlights From Tinubu’s Intervention In Ondo Political Crisis

On Friday night, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu waded in and resolved the political crisis in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu met with the political stakeholders from Ondo State to resolve the rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a post via his X handle on Saturday, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, listed the major highlights of the meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

Below are the major highlights of the meeting.

1. The President advised all opposing parties to bury the hatchet and embrace peace, eliciting commitments to this effect. ⁣

⁣

2. President Tinubu stated Governor Akeredolu remains the State’s Chief Executive, Aiyedatiwa remains Deputy Governor, and members of the State Executive Council continue their respective duties.

3. The President also stated the leadership of the State’s House of Assembly and the APC Chapter in Ondo State is preserved.⁣

4. President Tinubu also ordered the police to withdraw from the premises of the Ondo State House of Assembly in Akure.

Story continues below advertisement

Also present at the meeting were the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide; the state lawmakers, the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, and other state leaders of the party.