Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 4th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 4th May 2024.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has unbundled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The commission made this known in a circular dated April 30, 2023, and jointly signed by its Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, respectively.

NERC said that following the unbundling of the TCN, it has established the Nigerian Independent System Operator of Nigeria Limited (NISO). It noted that this order expects TCN to transfer all market and system operation functions to the new company.

The trial of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been delayed due to his legal team’s request for more time to review additional evidence presented by the prosecution.

Naija News reports that Emefiele is facing charges of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion in fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumed proceeding, the prosecution team, led by Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), informed the court that the second prosecution witness was present and that they had served the defense with the statement of John Adetola as additional proof of evidence.

However, Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), argued that the defendants had not had a chance to thoroughly go through the documents served on them by the prosecution and asked the court to adjourn the case.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, the trial judge, had earlier ordered an accelerated hearing at the commencement of the trial and prevented Emefiele’s attempt to stall the trial by filing a jurisdiction application at the last adjourned date.

Tinuade Sanda, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has been dismissed by the company’s parent organization, West Power & Gas Limited (WPG).

The termination, effective immediately as of April 17, 2024, follows recent controversies, including allegations of corruption and falsified academic credentials.

Sanda, who had been at the helm of EKEDC since March 2022, was the third woman to lead a major Nigerian electricity distribution company. Her tenure was cut short after an internal investigation prompted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directed EKEDC to suspend all WPG staff seconded to the utility.

This directive was part of broader efforts to ensure that all staff working for the utility were directly employed by and accountable to EKEDC.

Former Rivers State Senator, Magnus Abe has revealed reasons why Governor Siminalayi Fubara can’t be described as the political leader of Rivers State.

Abe submitted that being the Governor is not the only qualification for being a political leader.

He explained that the position of a political leader is earned over time by building trust, confidence, followership and support, which Fubara can’t say to have fulfilled by just being the Governor of Rivers State.

Abe made this disclosure while speaking on the feud between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on TVC’s programme, Politics Night, last week.

The Court of Appeal has overturned the Lokoja High Court’s order against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, in a contempt case filed by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Joseph O.K. Oyewole, approved the EFCC’s request for a stay of execution and proceedings in the contempt case at the Kogi State High Court.

In the case EFCC vs. Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/413/2024, the court found the ex parte motion valid and adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice to May 20, 2024.

Furthermore, it directed that all documents pertaining to the case be served through substituted service, to be affixed at Yahaya Bello’s previous known residence in Abuja.

The appellate court’s verdict has stopped the contempt proceedings against the EFCC and its chairman, facilitating the anti-graft agency’s appeal against the Lokoja High Court’s decision.

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to arrest and prosecute the ring leaders who rented apartments to tenants under bridges in the Ikoyi area of the state.

Naija News recalls that, on Wednesday and Thursday, the state government uncovered some apartments under a bridge in the highbrow area of Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Speaking at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to commemorate the first Year of the second term in office of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said 165 miscreants and squatters were arrested during the recent raid at Ikoyi bridge.

The federal government has disclosed that Nigerians to receive ₦50,000 each under the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme will be selected randomly and digitally from the list of applicants.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, through which the government is implementing the grant, added that there won’t be any physical interference in the processes because the verification was a digital one so individuals would not need to be contacted after verification, but disbursements will happen automatically if they passed the screening.

The Ministry also stated that only 1 million out of the 3.6 million applicants for the grant would be picked as beneficiaries.

President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate three important gas infrastructure projects being carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its collaborators.

The projects contribute to the federal government’s objective of maximizing value from the country’s gas resources and reducing gas flaring.

According to the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, who spoke on Friday, the Tinubu administration has expedited the completion of projects since the beginning, aligning with the overarching goal of enhancing the availability of domestic gas as a crucial factor for economic growth.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has claimed that hundreds of citizens were killed by religious extremists in Nigeria in 2023.

The body, in a newly released 2024 annual report, said most incidents that led to the deaths were tolerated as a result of the negligence of the federal and state governments.

It stated that the Nigerian Government has found it difficult to verify the perpetrators of the violent attack and the motivation behind the carnage against the Christian faithful.

According to the report, the states with the highest levels of violence were Borno, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa, and Benue.

The Bola Tinubu administration is set to begin full enforcement of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2024 (amended), to prevent the use of social media by terrorists.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by the Head of Strategic Communications, Office of the NSA, Zakari Mijinyawa.

Ribadu also ordered all law enforcement agencies, regulators, businesses and stakeholders in the country to ensure the enforcement is carried out.

He said the order stemmed from the high-level African International Counter Terrorism Meeting held in Abuja between April 22 and 23, 2024.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.