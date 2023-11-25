Akeredolu Remains Ondo State Governor – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) will remain as the Governor of Ondo State, while Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains as his deputy.

Naija News reports that this decision was made after a meeting between Tinubu and Ondo State stakeholders at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Tinubu’s decision was made known in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, amidst reports that the President may have ordered the state lawmakers to invoke the doctrine of necessity and declare Ayedatiwa the acting governor.

In the statement, the Presidency affirmed that Akeredolu remains the governor.

The statement read, “In his bid to restore political stability in Ondo State, President Bola Tinubu, late on Friday, waded into the months-long crisis between factions loyal to the Executive Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“This followed marathon negotiations between the President and the Deputy Governor, representatives of Governor Akeredolu, federal and state lawmakers of Ondo, officials of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress, and other stakeholders in the state at the State House, Abuja.

“The President advised all opposing parties to bury the hatchet and embrace peace, eliciting commitments to this effect.

Story continues below advertisement

“This means that Governor Akeredolu remains the Chief Executive of the State, Aiyedatiwa remains Deputy Governor, and members of the State Executive Council continue their respective duties, even as the leadership of the State’s House of Assembly and the APC Chapter in Ondo State is preserved.”