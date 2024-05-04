Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 4th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 4th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation has blamed the lingering fuel scarcity in the country on panic buying and sharp practices by some petroleum marketers who are exploiting the present situation to make more money. The company also vowed that the fuel queues across the country would end next week, noting that it had enough litres of fuel to end the scarcity.

Vanguard: If the allegations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC were anything to go by, no fewer than 58 former governors have looted, embezzled, laundered or misappropriated the sum of N2.187 trillion in 25 years.

This figure excludes seized properties across the globe and others under probe, which run into billions of Naira.

The Nation: Independent marketers expect the current fuel supply crisis in parts of the country to abate not later than next week. Their optimism is hinged on the ongoing efforts to free seven fuel-laden vessels trapped in Warri.

Daily Trust: Some eminent northern leaders yesterday cautioned against allowing the United States and the French governments to relocate their military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria. In an open letter to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly, the leaders said the federal government should not succumb to such pressure.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.