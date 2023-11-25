Key Boko Haram Members, Others Killed In Borno

The air component of Operation Hadin Kai has reportedly eliminated Abu Asad, a key member of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Also, several top Boko Haram members were reportedly eliminated during air strikes on their hideout at Tagoshe in the Mandara Mountains in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes were conducted on Friday, adding that there were one of the most successful bombardments undertaken by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai in recent times.

He said NAF discovered a massing of terrorists in an isolated location consisting of three zinced structures and several trees.

Gabkwet said it was evident from the footage that the terrorists were massing up at the location for a well-planned meeting or preparing for a major attack on troops.

He added that over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures which also had four troop carriers.

He said: “The aftermath of the air strike revealed that two out of the three structures, as well as the entire troop carriers, were destroyed.

“There are also indications that Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, as well as other terrorists like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, Mustafa Munzir and several fighters, were among the several terrorists eliminated in the air strike.”

The statement added that the Chief of Air Staff, Hasan Abubakar commended the air component commander and his men for the feat.

Abubakar urged them to continue to synergise with the land component while keeping the terrorists on their toes.

He said they must continue to justify the trust and confidence reposed in them by the federal government and the Nigerian people.

Story continues below advertisement

“You must ensure that we go all out in making life unbearable for these terrorists and criminals until they surrender or are completely eliminated,” he said.