Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 17th May 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Nigeria after an extended trip to London, UK.

Naija News understands the President’s plane arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 4:45pm.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had on May 3, departed Nigeria for the UK to participate in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

He was expected to return to Nigeria last week after the coronation but a statement from the presidency confirmed Buhari would be extending his stay in London for medical reasons.

In a statement on Tuesday, the President’s media adviser, Femi Adesina announced that Buhari would spend an extra week in London, United Kingdom, where he is receiving dental care.

The President was out of the country for thirteen days.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a stern warning to desperate persons seeking to undermine the transition process to stay away.

This is as the secret police has revealed that it would be working with its sister agencies for a smooth inauguration of Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria on May 29.

Naija News reports that the DSS, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said the agency and other security outfits will resist criminal elements desperate to undermine the democratic transition.

The development comes after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba had on Monday said the May 29 handover date of President Muhammadu Buhari and the inauguration of Tinubu is sacrosanct.

The IGP also warned politicians who are against the democratic process to be mindful of the consequences.

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu has boasted that his principal created 12 million new jobs in agriculture alone.

He added that as part of efforts in the agricultural sector, the Buhari administration moved from just four functional fertilizer processing companies it inherited in 2015 to 52 that are working at the moment.

The presidential media aide boasted that currently, Nigeria produces rice locally, has stopped spending foreign exchange on foreign rice, and has achieved food sufficiency.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily where he made the submissions, Shehu added that the Buhari administration also performed well in other areas including security, power, fighting corruption among others.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held a meeting with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, one of his opponents in the February 25, 2023 elections, signalling a desire for unity and collaboration.

Kwankwaso, who ran on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and secured a victory in Kano State, a stronghold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), placed fourth in the overall election results.

Sources have confirmed that the two leaders spent several hours together in Paris, the capital of France, on Monday.

During their meeting, Tinubu reportedly emphasized the importance of reaching out to political associates and fostering a spirit of cooperation among them.

The President-elect and Kwankwaso agreed to continue their discussions in subsequent meetings.

Accompanied by his wife and Abdulmimin Jibrin, an NNPP lawmaker-elect, Kwankwaso attended the meeting with Tinubu.

Tinubu’s wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, were also present.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday met with its preferred candidates for the Senate President and Deputy Senate President positions of the 10th National Assembly, Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau.

The meeting was held at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja and presided over by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Naija News gathered Akpabio and Barau arrived at the party’s office with over 40 senators around 12:55 pm in two coater buses.

The aim of the meeting is to find answers to the leadership crisis arising from the decision of the APC to zone the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the APC last week announced a zoning arrangement and preferred candidates for the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The announcement however didn’t go down well with some lawmakers as well as other party members and stakeholders, therefore sparking revolts within the party.

A former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has stated that he would not congratulate the president-elect, Bola Tinubu on his victory.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the presidential election.

The outcome of the electoral process, however, has been contested by Nigerians who feel the process was not free, fair and credible.

In a recent interview on Arise Television, George clarified that his decision was not personal but rooted in his disagreements with Tinubu’s governance methodologies and resource management.

George, a prominent figure in Lagos politics, expressed his concerns about the impact of Tinubu’s governance on the people, stating, “It’s not impacting on the people. I’m a thoroughbred Lagosian. I was born and grew up here, and there is so much degradation. Go to my local government.”

He emphasized his desire for Lagos to become the best city in the world and for the government to improve the lives of the people.

The PDP chieftain explained that he had discussions with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila about his expectations for Lagos.

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has demanded the sack of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

According to Bwala who spoke on Arise TV on Tuesday, Nigerians have totally lost trust in Yakubu and he is no longer fit to be the chairman of the electoral body.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack Yakubu as the INEC chairman so as to redeem his legacy of conducting free and fair elections.

Naija News reports the PDP chieftain spoke against the background of the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Former Zamfara State Governor and Senator-elect representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari has given further explanations regarding his stand against the zoning of the Senate President seat for the 10th National Assembly by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

Yari on Tuesday insisted that it would not be okay for the President, Chief Justice of the Federation, and Senate President (leaders of the three arms of government) to all be from the South at the same time as this does not represent the federal character principle.

He added that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) did not consult widely before announcing Godswill Akpabio as the preferred candidate for Senate President and Jibrin Barau as the Deputy Senate President candidate.

According to the former Governor, the party can only make recommendations or zone the position to a particular region but it is actually the constitutional duty of the lawmakers to choose their leaders.

Naija News reports he made his views known during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday.

In a Federal High Court in Abuja, the trial of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari and three others resumed on Tuesday, with proceedings being conducted behind closed doors.

Justice Emeka Nwite issued an order for journalists, lawyers involved in other cases, and other litigants present in the courtroom to exit before the commencement of the proceedings.

Previously, the trial proceedings were open to the public without any restrictions on who could be present.

The order to conduct the trial in private was made in response to an application by Sunday Joseph, the lead prosecuting lawyer from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Joseph requested that lawyers in other cases, litigants, visitors, and journalists be excluded from witnessing the proceedings in order to safeguard the identities of the upcoming witnesses listed to give evidence in the trial.

After granting Joseph’s application, Justice Nwite temporarily suspended the proceedings to allow non-actors in the case to leave the courtroom.

Explaining the reason behind the application, Joseph stated that it was necessary to protect the witnesses, who are intelligent officers, as there is a doctrine of state privilege in the interest of national security.

Embattled Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has been granted bail by the Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the son to legendary musician, Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was arraigned in court on Tuesday by the Lagos State Police Command over an alleged assault on one of its personnel.

Having listened to the prosecutor and defendant’s legal team, the court reportedly granted bail to Seun and also ordered police to finish their investigation into the alleged assault of a policeman within 48 hours.

It was said that the Police prosecutor, S. A. Adebese, had prayed that the court should remand the defendant for 21 days.

He said three weeks would allow the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prepare legal advice.

However, the defence counsel, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), opposed the plea in his argument. Falana begged the court not to remand his client, adding that he was not aware of an application to that effect.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.