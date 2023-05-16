DSS Issues Warning To Desperate Persons Ahead Of May 29

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a stern warning to desperate persons seeking to undermine the transition process to stay away.

This is as the secret police has revealed that it would be working with its sister agencies for a smooth inauguration of Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria on May 29.

Naija News reports that the DSS, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said the agency and other security outfits will resist criminal elements desperate to undermine the democratic transition.

The development comes after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba had on Monday said the May 29 handover date of President Muhammadu Buhari and the inauguration of Tinubu is sacrosanct.

The IGP also warned politicians who are against the democratic process to be mindful.

Also the DSS in it’s statement today said “The Service wishes to state and very clearly, that it will continue to collaborate with sister agencies to rid the nation of criminal elements particularly at this transition period and even beyond.

“This is more so that certain persons are desperate to undermine the process. But the Service will resist this and ensure a seamless event. It will continue to cooperate with stakeholders to achieve a peaceful environment critical to the pursuit of legitimate businesses by law abiding citizens and residents.”