I Will Never Congratulate Tinubu – Bode George

A former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has stated that he would not congratulate the president-elect, Bola Tinubu on his victory.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the presidential election.

The outcome of the electoral process, however, has been contested by Nigerians who feel the process was not free, fair and credible.

In a recent interview on Arise Television, George clarified that his decision was not personal but rooted in his disagreements with Tinubu’s governance methodologies and resource management.

George, a prominent figure in Lagos politics, expressed his concerns about the impact of Tinubu’s governance on the people, stating, “It’s not impacting on the people. I’m a thoroughbred Lagosian. I was born and grew up here, and there is so much degradation. Go to my local government.”

He emphasized his desire for Lagos to become the best city in the world and for the government to improve the lives of the people.

The PDP chieftain explained that he had discussions with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila about his expectations for Lagos.

However, George maintained his stance of not offering congratulations to Tinubu, stating, “If whatever he had done to me in the past, as a Christian, vengeance is not mine.”

He expressed his commitment to the principles of fairness, justice, and respect for what is right.

George further emphasized his belief in the rule of law and the democratic process. He highlighted the importance of awaiting the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision and stated, “For now, I don’t agree with going to say congratulations. I will never. Bode George will never do that.”