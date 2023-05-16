Buhari Provided 12 Million New Jobs In Agriculture Alone – Presidency

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu has boasted that his principal created 12 million new jobs in agriculture alone.

He added that as part of efforts in the agricultural sector, the Buhari administration moved from just four functional fertilizer processing companies it inherited in 2015 to 52 that are working at the moment.

The presidential media aide boasted that currently, Nigeria produces rice locally, has stopped spending foreign exchange on foreign rice, and has achieved food sufficiency.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily where he made the submissions, Shehu added that the Buhari administration also performed well in other areas including security, power, fighting corruption among others.

“In agriculture alone, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) is talking about 12 million new jobs, look at what we did in agriculture, this administration inherited just four functional fertilizer processing companies, we have 52 that are working today.

“And this shifted the supplies of fertilizer to these 12 million new rice farmers, today rice farmers alone domestically produce rice. This country has achieved food sufficiency, we have diversified the economy, we are no longer a monocultural economy.

“This country had spent $5 billions before this administration every day to buy foreign rice, today no one US Dollar leaves the Central Bank of Nigeria for foreign rice,” he said.