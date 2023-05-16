Court Grants Seun Kuti Bail

Embattled Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has been granted bail by the Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the youngest son to legendary musician, Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was arraigned in court on Tuesday by the Lagos State Police Command over an alleged assault on one of its personnel.

Having listened to the prosecutor and defendant’s legal team, the court reportedly granted bail to Seun and also ordered police to finish their investigation into the alleged assault of a policeman within 48 hours.

It was said that the Police prosecutor, S. A. Adebese, had prayed that the court should remand the defendant for 21 days.

He said three weeks would allow the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prepare legal advice.

However, the defence counsel, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), opposed the plea in his argument. Falana begged the court not to remand his client, adding that he was not aware of an application to that effect.

Naija News reports that Seun’s trouble started after a video of him slapping an officer of the police force surfaced on the internet.

The police was said to have stopped the musician’s car on Third Mainland Bridge before they got into a heated argument.