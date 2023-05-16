Buhari Must Sack INEC Chairman, Yakubu – Atiku Camp Makes Fresh Demand

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has demanded the sack of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

According to Bwala who spoke on Arise TV on Tuesday, Nigerians have totally lost trust in Yakubu and he is no longer fit to be the chairman of the electoral body.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack Yakubu as the INEC chairman so as to redeem his legacy of conducting free and fair elections.

Naija News reports the PDP chieftain spoke against the background of the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has marred his electoral legacy, he has invalidated the signing of the Electoral Act because the whole essence of the Electoral Act was abused in this election.

“To redeem his electoral legacy, he must sack the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, especially against the possibility of a run-off election.

“Nigerians have totally lost confidence in him and will require an unbiased umpire to prepare for this possibility.”

Tinubu Will Defeat Atiku, Obi At The Tribunal

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Omole, has expressed confidence that President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will again defeat his opponents in the just concluded election as they battle it out at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to him, Tinubu overcame challenges before him during the electioneering period and on election day because God was and is still with him.

Omole, who served as the Diaspora Director in the Presidential Campaign Council, stressed that Tinubu’s emergence was divinely ordained considering the events that transpired ahead of the APC primary election through to the general elections.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday while receiving a property donated for the accommodation of Nigerians flying in for the inauguration on May 29, Omole said there was no cause for alarm because the opposition is in court “to challenge our mandate”.

He said rivals have to vent their loss and frustration, and the court is there for them to do that lawfully, Naija News reports.