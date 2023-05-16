Breaking: Akpabio, Barau Storm APC National Secretariat With Over 40 Senators For Meeting With NWC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday met with its preferred candidates for the Senate President and Deputy Senate President positions of the 10th National Assembly, Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau.

The meeting was held at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja and presided over by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Naija News gathered Akpabio and Barau arrived at the party’s office with over 40 senators around 12:55 pm in two coater buses.

The aim of the meeting is to find answers to the leadership crisis arising from the decision of the APC to zone the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the APC last week announced a zoning arrangement and preferred candidates for the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The announcement however didn’t go down well with some lawmakers as well as other party members and stakeholders, therefore sparking revolts within the party.

Details later…