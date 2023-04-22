Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 22nd April, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 22nd April 2023.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced draft guidelines that would require commercial banks and other financial institutions (OFIs) to transfer funds in their customers’ accounts that have been dormant for up to 10 years into a trust fund account. This, it said, is geared towards mopping up funds in dormant and unclaimed accounts of customers in various banks in the country which have now become targets of fraudsters.

The apex bank intends to open and maintain an Unclaimed Balances Trust Fund (UBTF) Pool Account earmarked for the purpose of warehousing unclaimed balances in eligible accounts. The pooled amount will then be invested in government securities like Treasury Bills and other interest-yielding ventures to be returned to the owners not later than ten days of notice. The accruing profits will also be credited to the beneficiaries of the accounts upon reactivation.

This was contained in a circular issued by CBN’s Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department of the apex bank, Chibuzor Efobi, which said the objective of the new guidelines is to “Identify dormant accounts/unclaimed balances and financial assets with a view to reuniting them with their beneficial owners; hold the funds in trust for the beneficial owners; standardize the management of dormant accounts/unclaimed balances and financial assets; and establish a standard procedure for reclaim of warehoused funds.”

The affected accounts and financial assets will include current, savings and term deposits in local currency; domiciliary accounts; deposits towards the purchase of shares and mutual investments; prepaid card accounts and wallets; proceeds of uncleared and un-presented financial instruments belonging to customers or non-customers of FIs; unclaimed salaries and wages, commissions, and bonuses.

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he looks forward to handing over to the incoming president, Bola Tinubu when his tenure expires on May 29, 2023.

According to Buhari, the May 29 handover date is sacrosanct and nothing would change it.

The President was quoted in a statement on Friday by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu to have made the submission while speaking to reporters shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims.

The statement quoted the President to have expressed confidence in the ability of Nigerians to defend democracy in the country against all threats having realized the power of their votes and how to use it.

The Nigerian Senate has postponed its expected resumption date by one week.

According to a statement on Friday by the clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akabueze, the lawmakers would now resume plenary on Tuesday, May 2.

Naija News recalls the legislators on Wednesday, April 5 adjourned plenary till April 25 to allow lawmakers observe Easter and Eid-El-Fitr holidays but the resumption date has been extended.

The Clerk to the Senate however did not give any reason for the further shift in the date of resumption.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his intention to retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State after his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

President Buhari on Friday recounted how he has had the privilege of serving Nigeria in various capacities for about forty years and his intention to retire away to a peaceful place away from the hustles and bustles of city life.

Emphasizing his desire for a peaceful rest, Buhari noted that if he gets disturbed in Daura, he would leave for Niger Republic which shares a border with his hometown.

The President who spoke when he played host to residents of the Federal Capital Territory led by the Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, on Eid-el-Fitr Sallah homage, said that his journey was not all smooth as he was incarcerated for three years, after the coup that ousted him from power in August, 1984, and contested elections three times, 2003, 2007 and 2011, without success.

He also recounted how he served variously as a military officer, military governor, minister, and Head of State, and returning as a democratically elected President in 2015.

According to President Buhari, he decided to retire to Daura, which was far away from Abuja in order to get some respite, after years of work.

Lawmakers elected on the platform of seven opposition parties in the House of Representatives on Thursday announced their intention to contest for the office of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmakers under the aegis of a minority caucus with the maxim “The Greater Majority” noted that its intention was stirred following its numerical strength.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the minority caucus leadership held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja Thursday night.

The spokesman of the caucus, Victor Adam Ogene in a statement said the outcome of last Saturday’s supplementary elections shows that the minority caucus has risen to 182, one vote more than the statutory benchmark required to elect a Speaker.

Ogene further stated that there are prospects of gaining more members from the system.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday thanked Nigerians for tolerating him during his eight years in power.

The president expressed his gratitude on Friday, when residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, paid him Sallah’s homage.

Buhari begged those who were hurt while he was carrying out his constitutional duties to forgive him.

The nation’s leader stated that he considers himself lucky in the achievements he has made in his political career.

He said: “Thank you for tolerating me. I consider myself lucky to have been a governor, minister, head of state and now President for two terms.”

He commended residents of the FCT for being tolerant hosts but stated that he has decided to stay as far away as possible from Abuja after handing over.

He said “I can’t wait to go home. I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration has fulfilled the promise of delivering free, fair, transparent, and credible 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that the President stated this in his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting season.

In the message issued on Thursday night by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said that the peaceful outcome of the 2023 general elections will go down on record as one of the proudest achievements of his administration.

The President said he never interfered with the process in order to give an unfair advantage to anyone, stressing that the elections were so transparent to the extent that some members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) were defeated.

In his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting season, President Buhari explained that “the outcomes of the elections were in line with my pledge to leave a legacy of free and fair elections.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it does not know the whereabouts of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of the electoral commission, Festus Okoye, made this known during an appearance on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

Okoye stated that the leadership of the Commission summoned the embattled REC to appear at the headquarters but he failed to do so and he also did not pick up his phone when he was called.

The INEC spokesman added that the electoral body cannot declare Yunusa-Ari wanted because it is the duty of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to declare him wanted if he is on the run.

Okoye said the Commission had written to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Akali Baba, to investigate the suspended REC for possible prosecution.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed that it has arrested two gunmen wirh arms in Kano state.

Naija News reports that the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the gunmen were arrested on Thursday.

According to the secret police spokesperson, the suspects were in transit to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the states in northern Nigeria.

Afunanya said the operatives seized two AK-47 assault rifles; two empty AK-47 magazines; a red boxer motorcycle; and a sack of yams in which the guns were concealed.

He charged citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons, or acts to security agencies nearest to them.

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made the division in the country worse.

In a lengthy statement via his Twitter account on Thursday night, Atiku said Nigerians should not pretend that all is well with the nation, stressing that the country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

The former Vice President stated that he is sincerely worried about the appalling reality of ethnic and religious division in the country, adding that Nigerians must make justice and fairness the hallmark of the nation.

Atiku also stated that Nigeria needs peace and harmony, and citizens must ensure that they live their lives according to the pleasings of God. He added that Nigeria is so important that it shouldn’t abandon its fate to divisive and demagogic politicians.

