If They Disturb Me In Daura, I’ll Leave For Niger Republic – Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his intention to retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State after his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

President Buhari on Friday recounted how he has had the privilege of serving Nigeria in various capacities for about forty years and his intention to retire away to a peaceful place away from the hustles and bustles of city life.

Emphasizing his desire for a peaceful rest, Buhari noted that if he gets disturbed in Daura, he would leave for Niger Republic which shares a border with his hometown.

The President who spoke when he played host to residents of the Federal Capital Territory led by the Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, on Eid-el-Fitr Sallah homage, said that his journey was not all smooth as he was incarcerated for three years, after the coup that ousted him from power in August, 1984, and contested elections three times, 2003, 2007 and 2011, without success.

He also recounted how he served variously as a military officer, military governor, minister, and Head of State, and returning as a democratically elected President in 2015.

According to President Buhari, he decided to retire to Daura, which was far away from Abuja in order to get some respite, after years of work.

“I can’t wait to go home to Daura. If they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic. I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible. I got what I wanted and will quietly retire to my home town.

“In spite of technology, it will not be easy to get to Daura,” he said.