Outcome Of 2023 Presidential Election Has Divided Nigeria More – Atiku

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made the division in the country worse.

In a lengthy statement via his Twitter account on Thursday night, Atiku said Nigerians should not pretend that all is well with the nation, stressing that the country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

The former Vice President stated that he is sincerely worried about the appalling reality of ethnic and religious division in the country, adding that Nigerians must make justice and fairness the hallmark of the nation.

Atiku also stated that Nigeria needs peace and harmony, and citizens must ensure that they live their lives according to the pleasings of God. He added that Nigeria is so important that it shouldn’t abandon its fate to divisive and demagogic politicians.

He wrote: “Nigeria needs peace and harmony, and we as citizens must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our nation.

“Let’s not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided. The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I’m sincerely worried about this appalling reality.

“Nigeria is so important to us that we shouldn’t abandon its fate to divisive and demagogic politicians. We are all stakeholders in a united Nigeria. We must be part of the efforts to achieve interfaith dialogue to achieve peaceful coexistence and a clime of love and religious tolerance.”