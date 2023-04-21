DSS Stop Attack In Northern State, Arrests Gunmen

The Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed that it has arrested two gunmen wirh arms in Kano state.

Naija News reports that the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the gunmen were arrested on Thursday.

According to the secret police spokesperson, the suspects were in transit to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the states in northern Nigeria.

Afunanya said the operatives seized two AK-47 assault rifles; two empty AK-47 magazines; a red boxer motorcycle; and a sack of yams in which the guns were concealed.

He charged citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons, or acts to security agencies nearest to them.

Afunanya said: “Operators and patrons of fun, hospitality, and tourism centres are enjoined to be cautious during the festive periods.

“They should scale up measures to ensure the safety of their facilities.

“However, the service wishes the Muslim faithful, peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“It pledges to work with sister agencies and other stakeholders to emplace adequate security during and after the events.”