Eid-el-Fitr: I’ve Fulfiled My Promise Of Free, Fair And Credible Election – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration has fulfilled the promise of delivering free, fair, transparent, and credible 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that the President stated this in his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting season.

In the message issued on Thursday night by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said that the peaceful outcome of the 2023 general elections will go down on record as one of the proudest achievements of his administration.

The President said he never interfered with the process in order to give an unfair advantage to anyone, stressing that the elections were so transparent to the extent that some members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) were defeated.

In his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting season, President Buhari explained that “the outcomes of the elections were in line with my pledge to leave a legacy of free and fair elections.”

He said: “I’m proud that I have created a level playing field for all contestants regardless of party affiliation in order to produce a fair outcome for all.

“Free and fair elections are the only principles that give credibility to our democracy because the subversion of the will of the people undermines democracy itself.

“The elections were so transparent that even members of my own party were routed and unseated. At no point did I interfere with the process in order to give an unfair advantage to anyone.”

On the Ramadan fast, President Buhari congratulated Muslims on successfully completing this demanding spiritual obligation.

While praying to Allah to reward the Muslims for their sacrifices during the fasting season, President Buhari advised that “We shouldn’t forget the important lessons of Ramadan which include improving our bond with the underprivileged and poor members of society.

“Abstention from food and drinks during the fasting period had made it possible for us to appreciate the situation of those who go without eating every day.”