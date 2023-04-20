Breaking: Buhari Takes Action Against Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of the embattled Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari for his role in the controversies surrounding the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election.

The President also ordered the Inspector-General of Police to begin the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable of the suspended REC.

President Buhari’s directive was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, on behalf of the SGF himself, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Furthermore, the President also directed the investigation of all security operatives involved in the controversies surrounding last Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

The statement said President Buhari also “directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them.”

Naija News recalls Ari on Sunday controversially declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani as the winner of the re-run poll while the collation was still ongoing.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) immediately denounced the announcement and later directed Ari to stay away from all activities of the commission and the election in Adamawa State.