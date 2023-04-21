May 29: I’ll Hand Over To Tinubu And Go Away As Far As Possible From Abuja – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he looks forward to handing over to the incoming president, Bola Tinubu when his tenure expires on May 29, 2023.

According to Buhari, the May 29 handover date is sacrosanct and nothing would change it.

The President was quoted in a statement on Friday by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu to have made the submission while speaking to reporters shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims.

The statement quoted the President to have expressed confidence in the ability of Nigerians to defend democracy in the country against all threats having realized the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy. The outcome of the elections, in which more than ten governors failed to make it to the senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats. They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences,” he stated.

May 29 Is Sacrosanct

President Buhari also assured that the May 29th handover date remains sacrosanct and by God’s grace, nothing will change it.

“God willing, nothing will stop it,” Buhari added.

I’ll Stay Far Away From Abuja

President Buhari said after handing over, he plans to stay far away from Abuja so he can rest and not be a distraction to the incoming President.

The President said he feels fulfilled that God had made it possible to serve two terms of four years each and looks forward to an orderly handover.

“I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town, to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the in-coming President will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him,” he said.