Thank You For Tolerating Me – Buhari Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday thanked Nigerians for tolorating him during his eight years in power.

The president expressed his gratitude on Friday, when residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, paid him Sallah homage.

Buhari begged those who were hurt while he was carrying out his constitutional duties to forgive him.

The nation’s leader stated that he considers himself lucky in the achievements he has made in his political career.

He said: “Thank you for tolerating me. I consider myself lucky to have been a governor, minister, head of state and now President for two terms.”

He commended residents of the FCT for being tolerant hosts, but stated that he has decided to stay as far away as possible from Abuja after handing over.

He said “I can’t wait to go home. I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people.”

While going down memory lane on how he lost elections three times and ended up at the Supreme Court, he said that it was technology through the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, that came to his rescue in 2015.

Buhari was sworn in as the President on May 29, 2015 for a four year tenure. He was re-elected and inaugurated on May 29, 2019 for another four year tenure.