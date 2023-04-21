We Don’t Know Whereabouts Of Suspended Adamawa REC – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it does not know the whereabouts of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of the electoral commission, Festus Okoye, made this known during an appearance on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

Okoye stated that the leadership of the Commission summoned the embattled REC to appear at the headquarters but he failed to do so and he also did not pick up his phone when he was called.

The INEC spokesman added that the electoral body cannot declare Yunusa-Ari wanted because it is the duty of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to declare him wanted if he is on the run.

Okoye said the Commission had written to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Akali Baba, to investigate the suspended REC for possible prosecution.

He added that INEC also wrote the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, with a view to acquainting President Muhammadu Buhari with the unwholesome activities of the REC and possibly reviewing his appointment.

Meanwhile, Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Yunusa-Ari for his role in the controversies surrounding the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election.

The President also ordered the Inspector-General of Police to begin the immediate investigation and prosecution of the suspended REC if found liable.

President Buhari’s directive was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, on behalf of the SGF.

Furthermore, the President also directed the investigation of all security operatives involved in the controversies surrounding last Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

If found guilty, he directed that disciplinary actions be taken against them.