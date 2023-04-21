Nigerian Senate Postpones Resumption Date

The Nigerian Senate has postponed its expected resumption date by one week.

According to a statement on Friday by the clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akabueze, the lawmakers would now resume plenary on Tuesday, May 2.

Naija News recalls the legislators on Wednesday, April 5 adjourned plenary till April 25 to allow lawmakers observe Easter and Eid-El-Fitr holidays but the resumption date has been extended.

The Clerk to the Senate however did not give any reason for the further shift in the date of resumption.

The statement titled: “Resumption of Senate in plenary” reads in part: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday 25th April, 2023 to Tuesday May 2nd, 2023.

“All Distinguished Senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023 by 10.00am prompt, please.”

