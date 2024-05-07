Several TV Stations, Journalists Barred From Covering Senate Plenary (See Accredited Stations)

More than ten television stations and journalists have been barred from covering the proceedings of the Nigerian Senate.

This directive was carried out by the National Assembly Sergeant-At-Arms as the affected TV stations and journalists were barred from having access to the press gallery upon the resumption of lawmakers at the new Senate Chamber on Tuesday.

A Sergeant-At-Arm operative stationed at the chamber’s entrance told journalists that Senate President Godswill Akpabio instructed the security unit to restrict the number of media houses covering proceedings.

It was also observed that a document which was signed by the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze pasted at the entrance to the chamber, listed only seven media houses that would cover plenary proceedings of the upper legislative chamber.

Those accredited include the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Channels Television, African Independent Television (AIT), Television Continental (TVC), Arise News, Newage and ADBN.

Naija News gathered that the Press Corps leadership met with the Clerk of the Senate on Wednesday last week to harmonise issues related to covering its proceedings in the chamber.

This, however, did not stop the Senate from barring some TV stations from covering its plenary sessions while dialogue on the matter was still ongoing.