It Is Unethical To Buy Senate President Seat – Senate Spokesman

The spokesperson of the 9th Senate, Ajibola Basiru on Wednesday said it is unethical for lawmaker-elects to buy votes to secure the Senate President seat.

According to Basiru, buying votes would be dangerous to the democracy of Nigeria.

He, however, stated that lawmakers can apply lobbying in their bid to clinch the office of the Senate President.

Recall that the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume alleged that aspirants contesting for the seat are buying votes from their colleagues.

Basiru, speaking on the issue on Channels TV, said, “It is not only unethical, it is disturbing if the leadership of exalted body like the Senate and House of Representatives have to be bought.

“It portends danger for democracy but if it comes to lobbying, of course, it will be that okay you want my support for senate president or in a particular committee, I think that is acceptable.

“But when it comes to actual purchase if I may use that word, I think that is dangerous for democracy. Notwithstanding, the National Assembly will need to address the issue of vote buying and the issue of people getting to a position by such kind of motivation.”