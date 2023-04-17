Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 17th April, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 17th April 2023

Some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some government officials have visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Saudi Arabia to update him on developments in the country, including the conclusion of supplementary elections.

Naija News reports that Buhari, on his fifth day of the official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with some governors and other officials.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

At the Makkah Guest Palace, Buhari received Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno and Katsina Governor-elect Dikko Umar Radda.

Others were the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa; Chairman, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd).

Buhari said whatever Nigeria has achieved is due to the supremacy of its democracy and the power of the country’s institutions, which must continue to be strengthened.

The governors applauded the President for combating the threats of Boko Haram terrorists in their states and were happy that peace had been restored.

Speaking on efforts to conclude court cases and the plan to prosecute more offenders, the EFCC boss said that suspects arrested in connection with election fraud will be charged to court.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied declaring Aisha Binani winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that INEC made this known in a statement on its official Twitter page signed by its National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”

Recall that the INEC REC, Hudu Yunus Ari, had declared Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.

The development has, however, stirred controversies as the REC declared the outcome of the Saturday election midway into the collation.

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has emerged as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Melaye reportedly polled a higher number of votes than other aspirants at the party’s primary election held during the weekend.

The 8th national assembly lawmaker will battle it at the polls in November against the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, Naija News reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Idris, winner of the Kebbi State gubernatorial election.

Idris was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for Kebbi State on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The APC candidate defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.).

Nasiru polled 409,225 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bande Aminu, who scored 360,940 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the senatorial seat in Sokoto South senatorial district.

Tambuwal won the election with 100,860 votes, defeating Abdullahi Danbaba Dambuwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 95,884.

He was declared the winner by the INEC returning officer, Professor Abubakar Bagudu.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has taken a step to investigate an attack on one of its personnel in Adamawa State.

Naija News gathered that the secret police revealed its plan in a statement on Sunday evening.

A top official of DSS was assaulted during the supplementary election in the state.

A DSS official was also recorded when he was being assaulted by persons believed to be working for politicians.

The spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya in the statement said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a trending video on the social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State. This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace-loving and shun violence.”

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have ruled out the possibility of Adams Oshiomhole and David Umahi emerging as Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Oshiomhole who is the senator-elect for Edo North and Ebonyi State Governor were ruled out due to the rules of the National Assembly on ranking.

The Governors in a memo sighted by Premium Times said, “Rules of both chambers of the National Assembly require that only ranking members can aspire to the top four elective vacancies. This provision effectively disqualifies former Governors Umahi and Oshiomhole from contesting the positions.”

Speaking on the North-West, the governors said with President Muhammadu Buhari leaving office, the region has a “sense of loss and exclusion from the top two positions and therefore feels entitled to the Senate Presidency.”

The consideration of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has been forwarded to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

A Lagos-based businessman, Cyril Chidiebere has been arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

The spokesman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday said that the suspect was arrested on Friday, April 14, along with two of his freight agents namely Peter Mejabi and Oyeyinka Babatunde.

They were all arrested over their involvement in the importation of 12 parcels of Loud, a variant of Cannabis.

He said the drugs weighed 6.50kg, which was part of a consolidated cargo brought in from the United States.

He also said that the arrest and seizure followed a three-day intelligence-led operation following the arrival of the cargo at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Babafemi added that its movement out of the airport was closely monitored in a sting operation until the actual importer, Chidiebere, was arrested in his house at Abraham Adesanya estate, Ajah, Lekki area of Lagos.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the controversial declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aisha Binani as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

Atiku in a statement on Sunday signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe said the declaration is shambolic, a plot to undermine democracy and provoke violence in Adamawa State.

Naija News recalls the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, Prof Hudu Yunusa Ari, strangely announced Binani’s purported victory on Sunday morning while collation of results was still going on.

Moments later, INEC denied the results and suspended the collation of results.

The decision has generated several reactions and Atiku in his own reaction, said the announcement is a plan aimed at upturning the democratic wishes of the people of Adamawa State in the governorship election in the state.

The former Vice President of Nigeria added that the initial decision of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State to declare the APC candidate, Sen. Aisha Binani, as the winner of the election, is a case study to the shambolic nature of the 2023 elections in general and an attempt by the ruling party to claim victory at all cost.

Atiku however stated that the people of the state would not allow such injustice to prevail and also called for the arrest of the REC.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Adamawa State Governorship election, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reacted to controversies surrounding the outcome of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that there was uproar on and offline on Sunday after Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Before Ari’s declaration, the PDP camp alleged irregularities and questioned the neutrality of the REC after a leaked audio tape in which he was heard asking an electoral officer in Fufore to help “This woman” surfaced on the internet.

Ari further raised eyebrows when he declared Binani winner of the guber poll on Sunday morning, an hour earlier than the scheduled time.

Shortly after the outburst caused by Ari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voided the REC’s declaration and suspended the supplementary election.

Reacting to the whole drama, Governor Fintiri, who was said to be leading the poll with higher votes before Binani’s purported victory, begged citizens for calm.

Since the beginning of the election, Ari was bent on pushing the people’s patience to the limit, Governor Fintiri said.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.