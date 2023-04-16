Controversy As INEC Denies Declaring Binani Winner Of Guber Election, Summons Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied declaring Aisha Binani winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that INEC made this known in a statement on its official Twitter page signed by its National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”

Recall that the INEC REC, Hudu Yunus Ari, had declared Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.

The development has, however, stirred controversies as the REC declared the outcome of the Saturday election midway into the collation.