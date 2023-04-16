Top Lagos Businessman Arrested For Drug Trafficking

A Lagos-based businessman, Cyril Chidiebere has been arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

The spokesman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday said that the suspect was arrested on Friday, April 14, along with two of his freight agents namely Peter Mejabi and Oyeyinka Babatunde.

They were all arrested over their involvement in the importation of 12 parcels of Loud, a variant of Cannabis.

He said the drugs weighed 6.50kg, which was part of a consolidated cargo brought in from the United States.

He also said that the arrest and seizure followed a three-day intelligence-led operation following the arrival of the cargo at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Babafemi added that its movement out of the airport was closely monitored in a sting operation until the actual importer, Chidiebere, was arrested in his house at Abraham Adesanya estate, Ajah, Lekki area of Lagos.

“Both Mejabi and Chidiebere have made useful statements to confirm that the latter has been involved in dealing on illicit drugs in the past,” he said.