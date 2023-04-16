PDP’s Tambuwal Wins Sokoto South Senatorial Seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the senatorial seat in Sokoto South senatorial district.

Tambuwal won the election with 100,860 votes, defeating Abdullahi Danbaba Dambuwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 95,884.

He was declared the winner by the INEC returning officer, Professor Abubakar Bagudu.

Supplementary Polls: Again Elections Cancelled In Akwa Ibom, As Corp Member Shot

Meanwhile, elections in some parts of Akwa Ibom State have been cancelled over alleged widespread violence.

Naija News reports that INEC disclosed the development on Saturday following its inability to hold supplementary polls for Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, disclosed the development to pressmen in his office in Uyo.

According to him, the supplementary election was cancelled in all 17 polling units where the rerun occurred due to the snatching of electoral materials, including the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

Omorogbe, who described the elections in the area as abysmal, revealed that he received reports of violence all through the 17 polling units in that local government area.