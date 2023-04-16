APC Govs, Buratai, EFCC Boss Visit Buhari In Saudi Arabia, Update Him On Election

Some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some government officials have visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Saudi Arabia to update him on developments in the country, including the conclusion of supplementary elections.

Naija News reports that Buhari, on his fifth day of the official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with some governors and other officials.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

At the Makkah Guest Palace, Buhari received Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno and Katsina Governor-elect Dikko Umar Radda.

Others were the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa; Chairman, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd).

Buhari said whatever Nigeria has achieved is due to the supremacy of its democracy and the power of the country’s institutions, which must continue to be strengthened.

The governors applauded the President for combating the threats of Boko Haram terrorists in their states and were happy that peace had been restored.

Speaking on efforts to conclude court cases and the plan to prosecute more offenders, the EFCC boss said that suspects arrested in connection with election fraud will be charged to court.

In his remarks, Katsina Governor-elect gave assurances of his commitment to an open and transparent government as promised during the campaign.