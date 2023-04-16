DSS Takes Step Over Adamawa Attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has taken a step to investigate an attack on one of its personnel in Adamawa State.

Naija News gathered that the secret police revealed its plan in a statement on Sunday evening.

A top official of DSS was assaulted during the supplementary election in the state.

A DSS official was also recorded when he was being assaulted by persons believed to be working for politicians.

The spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya in the statement said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a trending video on the social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State. This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace-loving and shun violence.”