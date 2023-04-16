INEC Declares Winner Of Kebbi Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Idris, winner of the Kebbi State gubernatorial election.

Idris was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for Kebbi State on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The APC candidate defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.).

Nasiru polled 409,225 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bande Aminu, who scored 360,940 votes.