APC Governors Rule Out Oshiomhole, Umahi From Senate President Race

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have ruled out the possibility of Adams Oshiomhole and David Umahi emerging as Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Oshiomhole who is the senator-elect for Edo North and Ebonyi State Governor were ruled out due to the rules of the National Assembly on ranking.

The Governors in a memo sighted by Premium Times said, “Rules of both chambers of the National Assembly require that only ranking members can aspire to the top four elective vacancies. This provision effectively disqualifies former Governors Umahi and Oshiomhole from contesting the positions.”

Speaking on the North-West, the governors said with President Muhammadu Buhari leaving office, the region has a “sense of loss and exclusion from the top two positions and therefore feels entitled to the Senate Presidency.”

The consideration of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has been forwarded to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Jibrin Barau (Kano), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Orji Kalu (Abia), Osita Izunanso (Imo), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom), Sani Musa (Niger) are currently jostling for the Senate Presidency.