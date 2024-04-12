Oshiomhole Visits Tinubu In Lagos, Expresses Confidence In APC Winning Edo Guber Election

Advertisement

The former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, visited President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday after meeting with the President, Oshiomhole said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state is united and ready for the forthcoming state governorship election.

The Edo North Senator also expressed confidence in the APC’s victory in the upcoming Edo State governorship election, adding that the party has already established a Campaign Council to lead the campaigns.

While Oshiomhole expressed confidence in the APC’s chances, he acknowledged that the party’s opponents, including the Labour Party, are also facing their internal crises.

He said: “We are due for elections. We are happy, and we are perfecting all the arrangements to ensure that in this coming election, we will win because our house is united. We sorted out all the issues arising from primaries 100 per cent.

“Our opponents have one crisis or the other; even the Labour Party has their crisis, so at least APC is not in any form of crisis.”

Oshiomhole said he briefed Tinubu on the developments in the state, noting that the president is supportive of the APC’s efforts.

He stated: “We are all waiting for INEC on April 24 to get started. So I briefed him on all of that. We are happy, and he is there for us as a father, but we are not going to sleep believing the father will do it for us because he is not going to come to Edo to vote.”

Oshiomhole also said he came to pay his Sallah homage to the president and to “appreciate some of the positive developments we have begun to see.”

He highlighted the strengthening of the Naira, which he said has appreciated from a low of 2,000 to the dollar to the current level of around 1,100.

“I read this morning a story from a foreign media that says the Naira is probably the best currency in 2024, given the fact that in Nigeria’s history, once the naira goes down, it never bounces back again,” Oshiomhole said.

He noted that many Nigerians had resorted to dollar speculation when the Naira hit 2,000, fearing it would continue its downward spiral, but have since suffered “huge losses” as the currency regained strength.

The former labour leader credited the Central Bank of Nigeria’s effective management of the foreign exchange system for the naira’s recovery.

“We are beginning to see a central bank that has devised very effective tools to quietly manage the system in a way the naira is appreciating and finding its level,” he said.