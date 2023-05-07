Adams Oshiomhole Visits Tinubu In Abuja (Video)

A former leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and ex-Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, met with the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, today.

Oshiomhole’s latest visit to Tinubu’s residence has fueled rumours about his ambition to contest for the office of the 10th Senate President.

In a video spotted online, Oshiomhole was dressed in a white traditional outfit and was accompanied by Romeo Omoike, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in sight, Oshiomhole is expected to express his ambition and pitch his manifesto to Tinubu.

In the last few days, there had been claims that Tinubu is supporting the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the next Senate President.

Watch the video of arrival below:

10th NASS: ‘Condition Given To Akpabio For Tinubu’s Endorsement Emerge’

The race for leadership positions in Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly is reaching a climax.

There are reports that the President-elect in a bid to settle for a consensus aspirant for the office of the Senate presented a condition before the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio.

Sources that spoke with Vanguard disclosed that Tinubu directed Akpabio to attest to his popularity for the Senate presidency contest.

It was gathered that Tinubu asked Akpabio to convince him by producing 60 senators whom he had said had endorsed him for Senate President.