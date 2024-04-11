Why We Could Not Save Two People Who Plunged Into Third Mainland Bridge – Umahi

Advertisement

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has revealed the reason two people who plunged into the Third Mainland Bridge were not rescued.

According to him, the deceased could not be saved due to the absence of a rescue team and other infrastructure at the scene.

The Minister stated this during an appearance on Arise TV.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that two passengers onboard a 20-seater bus plunged into the lagoon while 18 others escaped death.

The dire incident occurred barely a week after the Lagos Bridge was opened to traffic.

Umahi explained that work was still ongoing on the bridge, adding that the accident could have been averted with the necessary infrastructure.

He said, “We are not done with the Third Mainland Bridge; I’m going to set up a building by the island within the Third Mainland Bridge. I’m putting an observation room within that location and a boat.

“Within the house we are building, we’re going to have the Navy, Army, and police, and of course local security and a CCTV in the observation room.

“Two people, after the accident, were dropped inside the lagoon. So, the rescue team was not there immediately. But if we had finished what we were doing, they would have seen that accident immediately from the distance.

“And the boat would have been released, you know, and they would have known the exact spot and followed it up and on the infrastructure development, we are redesigning several infrastructures we met on the ground.”

The Minister assured that the physical presence of security personnel will not be seen in the corridor, however, they will be employed to monitor activities in the corridor through the CCTV.