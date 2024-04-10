Tragedy On Sallah Day As Vehicle Plunges Off Third Mainland Bridge Into Lagoon

Advertisement

An unspecified number of persons have been reportedly feared dead on the newly rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge as a vehicle plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

Naija News reports that the tragic incident happened on Wednesday, the day of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration when Nigerian Muslims mark the end of Ramadan fasting.

An eyewitness, identified as Akinola Adeniyi, who spoke with Vanguard, said the incident happened around 11.30 a.m. when the vehicle en route from Iyana-Oworo to the Island suddenly plunged into the Lagoon.

Adeniyi attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding by the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

A source in the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) told the aforementioned publication that its men, Police, and other rescue teams had arrived at the accident scene.

The source added that the agency was still in the process of ascertaining those who were involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has given further insights into how an officer of the Nigeria Police Force died recently in the Abuja-Kaduna train.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by its management, the NRC debunked viral reports that claimed the unavailability of medical personnel on the train, allegedly led to the death of the cop.

According to the NRC, two medical personnel attended to the ailing officer, but he eventually gave up the ghost.

Sympathizing with the family of the deceased officer, the NRC reassured Nigerians that it has medical personnel on all trains ready to provide immediate assistance during emergencies.

Naija News understands that the tragic incident being discussed took place when a police officer on duty on the Abuja-Kaduna train experienced a sudden medical emergency and unfortunately passed away.