Govt Fully Re-opens Third Mainland Bridge

The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has been fully re-opened for use after repair works, which lasted for seven weeks, caused the partial closure of the bridge.

Naija News reports the bridge was re-opened on Thursday, 4th April as confirmed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Governor, in a statement released via the X platform, appreciated President Bola Tinubu as well as the Minister of Transportation, David Umahi, for the comprehensive repair works and road users in Lagos for their patience while the repair lasted.

He wrote: “Dear Lagosians,

“I am pleased to announce the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge after extended repair works have been completed to ensure its safety and efficiency for all residents. Your patience and resilience during this period have been paramount in maintaining our city’s economic momentum.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to HE President @officialABAT and the Honourable Minister of Works, David Umahi for their expedited focus and attention to detail on the Third Mainland Bridge project. Their commitment has significantly contributed to the timely and quality completion of these necessary improvements.

“My thanks also go to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation for their effective traffic management throughout this period. Their dedication has minimized disruptions and maintained flow, demonstrating our collective strength and ability to overcome challenges.

“As we embrace the smoother journeys that the newly renovated bridge provides, it also calls for a renewed emphasis on road safety. Our shared commitment to safety ensures not only our wellbeing but also the wellbeing of other road users.

“Thank you, Lagosians, for your unwavering support.”